By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Nov 15 Poland's officials defended the state of the country's banks on Tuesday after Moody's ratings agency cut its outlook for the sector, saying the move did not reflect their relative strength despite the wider economic slowdown.

Shares in Polish lenders fell as much as 4.7 percent after Moody's reduced its outlook for the banking sector to "negative" from "stable" over concerns that the expected economic slowdown would affect their future profitability.

The move also weighed on the Polish zloty, which slipped 0.3 percent.

"First of all, this is baffling and surprising," central bank governor Marek Belka told reporters. "If we had to look for reasons for such a move, then of course this is related to the situation of the banking system in Europe."

Belka's comments were echoed by Andrzej Jakubiak, the new head of Poland's financial watchdog KNF, who said Moody's move did not reflect the strong results of Polish banks, including top corporate lender Pekao.

"I don't find any justification for the decision in the condition of the Polish banking sector," Jakubiak said.

Despite the large loss posted by its parent UniCredit , Pekao has managed to post strong results due to a stable rise in loans.

Other lenders in Poland had also not been significantly affected by the troubles of their western parents, although Belgium's KBC and Portugal's Millennium bcp have put their Polish assets on the block.

More than two-thirds of the Polish banking sector is in foreign hands. Some officials have said they hope to use the opportunity to put more financial assets in local hands.

Moody's said the expected weaker economic growth would weaken the quality of assets held by banks, which would also be hurt by a growing scramble for funding that would put a lid on further lending.

"In this environment Moody's anticipates that banks will accumulate liquidity and pursue defensive strategies, thus reversing the positive momentum gained in first half 2011," the ratings agency said.

But Moody's added that Poland, the sole European Union member to escape recession in the last global downturn in the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse, was more insulated from the turbulence in the euro area than some of its smaller neighbours. (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and David Holmes)