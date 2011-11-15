GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains on lower oil prices, dollar climbs
WARSAW Nov 15 The fundamentals of Poland's banking system don't justify Moody's decision to downgrade its outlook to "negative", Andrzej Jakubiak, head of the Polish financial regulator, said on Tuesday.
"The decision in surprising, looking at the recently published results of (Polish) banks," Jakubiak told reporters. "I don't find a reason of the decision in terms of conditions of the Polish banks." (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by David Holmes)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 A company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts was accused by New York and federal regulators of scamming sick responders to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, as well as National Football League retirees with brain injuries.