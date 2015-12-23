WARSAW Dec 23 New regulatory initiatives should keep in mind the stability of Poland's financial system and not limit the lenders' ability to finance the economy, the country's financial stability committee said on Wednesday.

"Regulatory initiatives regarding new burdens on financial institutions, especially banks, should be constructed reasonably so that they do not negatively impact the financial system and limit the banks' ability do extend credit to the economy," the committee's statement read.

Poland's central bank chief Marek Belka as well as finance minister Pawel Szalamacha where among those attending the committee's sitting. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)