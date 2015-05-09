WARSAW May 9 The Polish banking sector's
aggregated net profit rose in the first quarter by 1.6 percent
to 4.04 billion zlotys ($1.12 billion), despite record-low
interest rates, the central bank said on its website on Friday
evening.
Three of Poland's five biggest banks, mBank, which
is owned by Germany's Commerzbank, ING Bank Slaski
, and Santander's BZ WBK have already
presented their results.
They booked earnings higher than forecasts, mainly thanks to
one-offs that boosted their results.
The two biggest Polish banks: state-controlled PKO,
and UniCredit's Polish arm Pekao, are due to
publish results next week.
($1 = 3.6098 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)