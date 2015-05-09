WARSAW May 9 The Polish banking sector's aggregated net profit rose in the first quarter by 1.6 percent to 4.04 billion zlotys ($1.12 billion), despite record-low interest rates, the central bank said on its website on Friday evening.

Three of Poland's five biggest banks, mBank, which is owned by Germany's Commerzbank, ING Bank Slaski , and Santander's BZ WBK have already presented their results.

They booked earnings higher than forecasts, mainly thanks to one-offs that boosted their results.

The two biggest Polish banks: state-controlled PKO, and UniCredit's Polish arm Pekao, are due to publish results next week. ($1 = 3.6098 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)