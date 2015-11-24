WARSAW Nov 24 Poland's No. 20 lender by assets,
Bank Pocztowy, said on Tuesday it may revive the idea of an
initial public offering (IPO), but its viability would depend on
the market conditions and new tax levies planned by the new
government.
"We're linking (the IPO's viability) to the market situation
and the issues of additional levies on the banking sector"
Szymon Midera told news conference, without giving any time
frame for the potential offering.
According to an initial plan, the lender wanted to raise 200
million zlotys ($49.96 million) by offering new shares in the
IPO, which was expected to take place in the autumn.
After the IPO was cancelled Pocztowy shareholders - state
postal operator Poczta Polska and bank PKO - decided to
take part in a share issue, supplying the company with 60
million zlotys.
Poczta Polska owns a 75 percent stake in Bank Pocztowy,
while Poland's No. 1 bank PKO BP has 25 percent.
($1 = 4.0029 zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)