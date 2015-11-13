WARSAW Nov 13 Poland's Alior Bank, controlled by Eastern Europe's largest insurer PZU, plans to take over the local units of HSBC, RBS , DZ Bank, and SK Bank Wolomin, the daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday.

The newspaper did not reveal its sources, but said the four lenders have total assets of 13.1 billion zlotys ($3.34 billion), or around a third of Alior's assets.

The banks were not available for immediate comment.

Alior, forged in 2008 during the global financial crisis, managed to stay afloat and proved one of the most innovative banks in Poland.

State-run insurer PZU this year bought its stake in Alior and said it wanted to build a top-5 bank mainly through acquisitions.

Alior was said to be in talks to buy the Polish unit of Austria's Raiffeisen and Bank BPH, a unit of General Electric, as foreign lenders, which control 60 percent of the sector, look to exit the Polish market.

Polish banks face a looming bank tax and the conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages which together may cost them more than they earned in 2014.

($1 = 3.9268 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)