WARSAW, Jan 15 Polish lenders have to inject cash into a state fund which helps struggling borrowers. Below is a summary of how much they are expected to pay. Figures in millions of zlotys. Lender Owner Payment PKO BP state 142 Getin Noble Leszek Czarnecki 134 BGZ BNP BNP Paribas 38 BPH GE 24 ($1 = 4.0453 zlotys) (Compiled by Wiktor Szary)