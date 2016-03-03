WARSAW, March 3 Several small Polish lenders will fail this year, but their bankruptcies will not hurt Poland's financial system, deputy Finance Minister Konrad Raczkowski said.

"Several banks are 'toxic' and they will fail this year still. They are small lenders, let me reassure you right away, and it will not disturb the Polish financial system," Raczkowski was quoted as saying by state agency PAP on Thursday.

The failures will not be caused by Poland's new bank asset tax, Raczkowski said, but will be a result of mismanagement and poor supervision.

The bank levy was introduced by Poland's new conservative government to fund its extensive social spending agenda. The European Central Bank has warned that the monthly 0.0366 percent tax on lenders' assets could prompt banks to restructure their portfolios in favour of riskier products.

Raczkowski also said that the lenders' "agony" may be prolonged by several months, with the bankruptcies taking place next year.

In November last year, Poland's financial regulator submitted a bankruptcy filing for small lender SK Bank, which had about 3.5 billion zlotys ($884.5 million) of assets.

Under Polish law, other banks had to cover SK Bank's liabilities. This prompted the lenders to call on the government to rein in the then-planned asset levy.

($1 = 3.9572 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Adrian Croft)