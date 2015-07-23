Chipotle says shareholders drop bid to split CEO, chairman roles
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.
WARSAW, July 23 Poland's central bank head Marek Belka warned on Thursday that the planned introduction of the bank asset tax will lead to increased interest rates at which banks lend money to their customers.
"If we want to tax banks, then let's tax liabilities, other than deposits, to induce banks to resist from taking funding from abroad, ... as it makes banks instable," Belka told public broadcaster TVP Info.
"Taxation on the assets side will bring money (for the state budget), but credits' interest rates will go up," he added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.
WASHINGTON, March 30 A divided U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a regulation that had exempted city-run retirement savings plans for low-income workers from strict pension protection laws.