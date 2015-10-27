BRIEF-RAIT Financial sells six properties for $95 mln in Q1
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017
WARSAW Oct 27 A simultaneous introduction in Poland of a bank tax and a conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys may seriously weaken the stability of the banking sector, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday.
The Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won the general election, plans to introduce a 0.39 percent tax on bank assets. Also, the PiS-backed president is working on a draft law aimed at converting FX loans into zlotys partly at the lenders' expense. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
WELLINGTON, April 5 Floods and landslips blocked roads across New Zealand's north island on Wednesday after it was swept overnight by the tail-end of powerful Cyclone Debbie, which has left a trail of destruction in Australia.
(Adds analyst comment, details, market reaction) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, April 5 Global dairy prices rose for the second time in a row at an international auction on Wednesday, strengthening hopes that last year's recovery is back on track. Farmers and analysts had been concerned that a 50 percent rebound in prices during 2016, after two years of falls, could be temporary since prices were dented at the beginning of the new year as global supply increased.