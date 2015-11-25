WARSAW Nov 25 Poland's state bank guarantee fund BFG has set the annual fee for banks at 0.167 of their risk exposure, BFG said on Wednesday.

This is lower than last year's fee of 0.189 proc, but the bank guarantee fund increased the precaution fee to 0.079 percent from last year's 0.05 percent.

BFG said banks are required to pay the fees by end-March 2016.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)