WARSAW Jan 24 Polish lenders mBank and
Bank Millennium said they saw no need to seek fresh
capital despite authorities recommendation for banks to put more
capital aside if they hold foreign exchange-denominated
mortgages.
Both banks are in a group of lenders that have large Swiss
franc-denominated credits portfolios. The Financial Stability
Committee recommendation may have an impact on their situation.
"Our assessment is that the bank will not need external
capital," Millennium Chief Financial Officer Fernando Bicho
wrote in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.
Separately, spokesman for mBank said there is also no need
to seek fresh capital for the Commerzbank-owned
lender. Millennium belongs to Portuguese BCP group.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)