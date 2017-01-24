WARSAW Jan 24 Polish lenders mBank and Bank Millennium said they saw no need to seek fresh capital despite authorities recommendation for banks to put more capital aside if they hold foreign exchange-denominated mortgages.

Both banks are in a group of lenders that have large Swiss franc-denominated credits portfolios. The Financial Stability Committee recommendation may have an impact on their situation.

"Our assessment is that the bank will not need external capital," Millennium Chief Financial Officer Fernando Bicho wrote in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

Separately, spokesman for mBank said there is also no need to seek fresh capital for the Commerzbank-owned lender. Millennium belongs to Portuguese BCP group.

