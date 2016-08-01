WARSAW Aug 1 Polish banks will further restrict
their credit policy due to changes in regulations concerning
sales of agricultural land and the demand for mortgages will
fall significantly in the current quarter, a central bank report
said on Monday.
Analysts say that restrictions on selling agricultural land
imposed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government
this year led to a fall in the prices and number of
transactions, so banks are seeking other collateral.
"In the third quarter banks continue to make their mortgage
credit policy more restrictive and are expecting significant
fall in demand (for mortgage)," the central bank said in a
report.
In the first quarter banks granted almost 45,000 mortgages
worth 9.4 billion zlotys ($2.41 billion), 11 percent less than a
year ago and 8 percent less than in the fourth quarter of 2015,
according to bank association ZBP data.
"The new bill made the land as a collateral less attractive
for banks, as it would be difficult to sell it in case of
client's default, but these rules were relaxed later," said
central bank analyst Kamil Klupa.
Economists also say that a bank tax that took effect in the
first quarter discouraged lenders from lending money in the long
term, as it is calculated on the basis of asset values, which
rise when the credit is granted.
"The mortgage credit dynamics is falling from 3 percent
year-on-year at the beginning of 2015 to 1.8 percent now. More
people are using cash to finance their purchases of flats," said
Krystian Jaworski, an economist at Credit Agricole.
($1 = 3.8987 zlotys)
