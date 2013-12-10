WARSAW Dec 10 Poland's financial regulator KNF
has relaxed its strict rules over banks' dividend payouts,
saying on Tuesday some of them might return to investors up to
100 percent of their 2013 profits.
Hoping to prevent significant capital outflows that could
weaken banks in times of an economic slowdown, KNF had in the
past prevented lenders from paying more than three-quarters of
their profits as dividends.
KNF's strict rules, which also kept a lid on excessive
borrowing, have been credited with helping Polish lenders avoid
the issues which have dragged down other European lenders since
the global economic crisis in 2008.
The regulator said in a statement it was easing the rules
because the capital base of Poland's financial sector had
significantly improved, thanks to the previous dividend rules.
The new dividend policy still requires banks that want to
pay a maximum dividend to satisfy a number of conditions, such
as having a Tier 1 capital ratio above 9 percent and a capital
adequacy ratio of more than 12 percent.
Poland's banks include Bank Zachodni WBK, Bank
Pekao and PKO BP.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)