UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WARSAW Oct 15 Poland's financial regulator KNF expects local banks to retain at least 25 percent of their 2012 profits, the watchdog's deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak said at a news conference on Monday.
"We will adopt an individualised approach, we will announce it (individual rules for banks) at the end of November or at the start of December," Kwasniak said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts