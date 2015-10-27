BRIEF-RAIT Financial sells six properties for $95 mln in Q1
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017
WARSAW Oct 27 Six Polish banks with additional capital measures due to their exposure on Swiss franc-denominated mortgage risk will be allowed to pay out 100 percent of their net profit as dividend, Polish financial regulator KNF said on Tuesday.
Last week, KNF set individual capital requirements for banks with FX mortgage portfolios, asking them to hold on to more capital to absorb FX-related risk and limiting their dividend payouts potential.
"Five banks have to withhold dividend, while in three banks payout may amount to 50 percent of the profit," Andrzej Jakubiak, head of KNF told a financial congress in Warsaw without giving more details on timing.
"Among banks monitored six will be allowed to pay out the law-allowed amount, I mean 100 percent (of the net profit)," he also said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)
WELLINGTON, April 5 Floods and landslips blocked roads across New Zealand's north island on Wednesday after it was swept overnight by the tail-end of powerful Cyclone Debbie, which has left a trail of destruction in Australia.
(Adds analyst comment, details, market reaction) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, April 5 Global dairy prices rose for the second time in a row at an international auction on Wednesday, strengthening hopes that last year's recovery is back on track. Farmers and analysts had been concerned that a 50 percent rebound in prices during 2016, after two years of falls, could be temporary since prices were dented at the beginning of the new year as global supply increased.