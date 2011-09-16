WARSAW, Sept 16 Poland's central bank is prepared to provide foreign currency funding to local lenders if they face short-term liquidity problems, its governor was quoted as saying on Friday.

"The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has access to swap euro-zloty and dollar-zloty lines, there is also access to Swiss francs in other currencies," Marek Belka was quoted as saying by state agency PAP.

"We announced access to these instruments during the 2008-2009 crisis. We have this at our disposal. When banks need it, we are ready to provide them on market conditions," he said.

Earlier this week, the central bank said in its assumptions for 2012 that the central bank was ready to make currency swaps.

Belka added that the central bank was ready to take other action if needed, although Polish banks have no official exposure to Greek assets.

Some analysts fear that if concerns over Greece and the rest of Europe escalate, relatively strong Polish banks could have issues with receiving outside funding if their foreign parents start to preserve capital and other lenders also sit on their cash. (Writing by Chris Borowski)