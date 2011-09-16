WARSAW, Sept 16 Poland's central bank is
prepared to provide foreign currency funding to local lenders if
they face short-term liquidity problems, its governor was quoted
as saying on Friday.
"The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has access to swap
euro-zloty and dollar-zloty lines, there is also access to Swiss
francs in other currencies," Marek Belka was quoted as saying by
state agency PAP.
"We announced access to these instruments during the
2008-2009 crisis. We have this at our disposal. When banks need
it, we are ready to provide them on market conditions," he said.
Earlier this week, the central bank said in its assumptions
for 2012 that the central bank was ready to make currency swaps.
Belka added that the central bank was ready to take other
action if needed, although Polish banks have no official
exposure to Greek assets.
Some analysts fear that if concerns over Greece and the rest
of Europe escalate, relatively strong Polish banks could have
issues with receiving outside funding if their foreign parents
start to preserve capital and other lenders also sit on their
cash.
(Writing by Chris Borowski)