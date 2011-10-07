(For more Reuters Dealtalks, click on )
* KBC's talks with Santander on Polish unit sale in final
stretch-sources
* Millennium bcp's sale of Bank Millennium stalls, bids
unimpressive -sources
By Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, Oct 7 Belgian lender KBC is
moving quickly towards sealing a deal with Santander
for Kredyt Bank , defying expectations it would
struggle to offload its Polish arm.
But the chances of Portugal's Millennium bcp
following suit with its Polish unit Bank Millennium
are growing slimmer by the day.
Sources told Reuters that Banco Santander, the euro zone's
top lender, will likely make an offer for Kredyt Bank
soon in the latest move in its strategy to become a top Polish
player.
The Spanish bank in March bought Bank Zachodni WBK from
another distressed seller, Allied Irish Banks , amid a
string of deals in the Polish banking sector in the aftermath of
the global financial crisis.
Kredyt Bank's retail network will complement BZ WBK's strong
corporate presence, giving Santander a wider range of products
in the vibrant Polish market.
Poland and its banks have fared relatively well in the
aftermath of the global financial crisis, allowing some of the
foreign lenders under pressure at home to look for buyers for
their Polish assets.
"KBC is talking directly to Santander," a source close to
the matter said. "The Spaniards have already carried out the due
diligence and are to present their offer."
Santander and KBC declined to comment.
KBC owns 80 percent of Kredyt Bank, which has a market value
of $1.1 billion.
The Belgian bank agreed with the European Commission in 2009
to divest assets after receiving 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion)
of state aid during the financial crisis. It hired Goldman Sachs
and Merrill Lynch to sell Kredyt and insurer Warta.
Many bank sector analysts feared Kredyt Bank, which has
never reached the top tier of Polish banks, would have a
difficult time finding a suitor, especially with many European
lenders worrying about their funding.
MILLENNIUM'S MORE DIFFICULT SALE
Instead, it's the reluctant Millennium bcp, under pressure
to boost its capital ratios, that may end up stuck with its
Polish unit, sources say.
Last month, Millennium bcp said three banks had set out
written expressions of interest for its 65.5-percent holding in
Bank Millennium, while several others have also indicated they
are taking a look.
Sources told Reuters that France's BNP Paribas and Poland's
top two lenders PKO and Pekao made
preliminary offers.
"The bidders have their own issues and may not be able to
satisfy BCP with what they are putting on the table," one
banking source said.
While Millennium is one of the most vibrant players in the
Polish retail sector, it's saddled with a large mortgage
portfolio denominated in Swiss francs, which has been under
pressure as the Polish zloty lost ground to western currencies.
It may prove undigestible for European lenders concerned
over their own funding, at least at the price level expected by
Millennium bcp.
"The Portuguese don't have any chance of selling Bank
Millennium at over twice its book value as they wanted earlier
and they won't go below 1.6 times book," a source close to the
matter said.
Bank Millennium's book value of 4.1 billion zlotys, or 3.41
zlotys per share, equals three quarters of its market value, but
still 14 percent above Kredyt Bank's market cap.
"In terms of evaluating the Polish market and our options
for Bank Millennium, everything is proceeding according to our
plans," said Millennium bcp spokesman Erik T. Burns.
He added that the Portuguese lender was not under pressure
to sell its Polish unit.
"A potential sale of Bank Millennium is only one of the
options being considered," Burns said.
The share prices of both Kredyt Bank and Bank Millennium
have shed some 10 percent this year, half the losses of the
Polish banking sector .
($1 = 3.269 Polish Zlotys)
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Victoria Howley in London, Pawel
Bernat in Warsaw, Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Sonya Dowsett
in Madrid and Filipa Cunha Lima in Lisbon; Editing by Chris
Borowski and David Cowell)