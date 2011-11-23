WARSAW Nov 23 Poland's national champions in the financial sector, lender PKO and insurer PZU , could team up to snap up local units of distressed western lenders, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote on Wednesday.

A growing number of officials, including central bank governor Marek Belka, have said Polish institutions should take the opportunity to raise local participation in the banking sector, which currently stands at barely a third of capital.

Portugal's Millennium bcp and Belgium's KBC , under pressure to boost their capital positions, have put their Polish units, Bank Millennium and Kredyt Bank, on the block.

"I confirm that we are in cooperation with PKO, but as PZU we won't be taking over a whole bank," PZU Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk was quoted by Rzeczpospolita. "But we can participate in funding such a buy."

The paper quoted an unnamed PKO official as saying that Poland's top lender was working on various scenarios. The bank had said in the past it could be interested in buying a rival and had unsuccessfully bid for Bank Zachodni WBK.

Spain's Banco Santander, which snapped up BZ WBK, was reported to have made a bid for Kredyt Bank, though some papers said its final offer was underwhelming and the sale could collapse. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)