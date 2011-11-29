WARSAW Nov 29 The Polish prime minister's
top economic aide, Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, on Tuesday voiced
scepticism about the idea of Polish financial champions snapping
up local banks from their distressed foreign parents.
Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, who also served as Poland's prime
minister in 1991, supported last year's failed efforts by the
country's top bank PKO BP to buy rival BZ WBK
, which was finally taken over by Spain's Banco
Santander. But he has since changed his mind on bank
takeovers.
"Nobody wanted that transaction and now suddenly we want to
'polonise' banks," Bielecki said during a panel discussion.
"Now I think, that such an ideological approach is strange
to me... Maybe the opportunity will come back when the situation
of the euro zone worsens...but then it will not so much be
business, as a rescue mission."
Local media speculated earlier this month that Poland's
national champions in the financial sector, lender PKO
and insurer PZU, could team up to buy local units of
distressed western lenders.
Portugal's Millennium bcp and Belgium's KBC
, under pressure to boost their capital positions, have
put their Polish units, Bank Millennium and Kredyt
Bank, on the block.
Some Polish officials, including central bank governor Marek
Belka, have said recently that local institutions should take
the opportunity to raise participation in the banking sector,
which currently stands at barely a third of capital.
Poland's financial watchdog (KNF) said on Tuesday it would be
irrational for foreign lenders to offload their units in the
largest ex-communist European Union state and the only bloc
member able to avoid recession since the current global economic
malaise started in 2007.
"Investors are aware of the fact that their engagement level
in Poland varies from 0.2 percent to 12 percent of a given
group's assets (...), while profits range from 1 percent to 40
percent," KNF's deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak told a different
seminar.
"This, combined with the fact that the book value of the
shares of Polish banks owned by foreign groups is higher than
their (the groups') own shares by two to five times, while
capitalisation levels are similar (...), means the sale would be
irrational."
