WARSAW, Sept 28 Polish central bank governor
Marek Belka said the country's banks should look for
opportunities and attempt to buy local rivals owned by foreign
lenders in a smart and intelligent way.
Poland, with a banking system 70 percent controlled by
foreign lenders, has seen a spate of deals in recent years as
some parent institutions under pressure to boost capital sold
their holdings.
"It is not about taking something from somebody. But if
somebody is not successful, take them over," Belka said in an
interview in Gazeta Wyborcza daily, adding that he advocated
banks seizing the opportunity "in a smart and intelligent way".
Earlier this year Poland's largest lender PKO BP
announced a takeover of Nordea Bank Polska valued at
2.83 billion zlotys ($907.31 million).
In recent years, Commerzbank's BRE Bank,
millennium BCP's Bank Millennium, and Bank
Pekao have all been tipped as being potentially up for
sale.
Poland's financial sector supervisor said in June that
foreign banks are not targeting any Polish lenders at the moment
as there is little space for further consolidation.
Belka also repeated his stance that Poland should not hurry
in entering the euro zone.
"Looking at it as an economist, especially as the head of
the central bank I would refrain from entering," he said.
($1 = 3.1191 Polish zlotys)
