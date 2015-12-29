(Adds BNP BGZ estimates) Dec 29 Polish lenders stand to gain an injection of cash and Visa Inc shares after the world's largest payments network buys its subsidiary Visa Europe, of which local banks are among the members. Visa said last month it would buy Visa Europe for up to $23.3 billion. Below is a summary of Polish banks' estimates of how much they expect to receive from the deal, expected to be finalised in the second quarter of 2016: Lender Owner Cash Visa shares (mln euros) ING BSK ING 31 11 B. Millennium BCP 55.5 19 Bank BPH GE 16.7 5.7 MBank Commerzbank 43.6 15 Bank Handlowy Citigroup 14.9 5.1 BNP BGZ BNP Paribas 6.5 2.2 ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Compiling by Warsaw bureau)