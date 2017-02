WARSAW Dec 12 The Polish banking sector is healthy, but local lenders should still conduct a cautious dividend policy and cut down on housing loans in foreign currencies, stress tests by the country's central bank showed on Monday.

"Results of the stress tests show most local commercial banks have enough capital to absorb even sharp economic growth slowdown," the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Will Waterman)