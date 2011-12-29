WARSAW Dec 29 Poland's financial watchdog the KNF recommended on Thursday that local banks should restrict dividend payouts and conserve cash amid the financial turmoil on global markets.

"The sector's good results should be used to maintain growth possibilities as well as provide security from the harsh external environment and high volatility on financial markets," the regulator said in a statement.

"KNF thus recommends banks do not pay out dividends and use their income to strengthen their capital base," the watchdog said, adding that those banks that are in good shape should cap their payouts at 50 percent of their profit.

Earlier this month, the Polish central bank also urged banks to run a cautious dividend policy, although stress tests showed that the local banking sector is healthy. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)