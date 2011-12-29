WARSAW Dec 29 Poland's financial watchdog
the KNF recommended on Thursday that local banks should restrict
dividend payouts and conserve cash amid the financial turmoil on
global markets.
"The sector's good results should be used to maintain growth
possibilities as well as provide security from the harsh
external environment and high volatility on financial markets,"
the regulator said in a statement.
"KNF thus recommends banks do not pay out dividends and use
their income to strengthen their capital base," the watchdog
said, adding that those banks that are in good shape should cap
their payouts at 50 percent of their profit.
Earlier this month, the Polish central bank also urged banks
to run a cautious dividend policy, although stress tests showed
that the local banking sector is healthy.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)