BRIEF-Sun Century Group says Yeung So Lai has resigned as Chief Executive Officer
* Manuel Assis Da Silva has been appointed as executive director
WARSAW Oct 8 Extra capital measures to be imposed on Polish banks due to the risk of them handling the costs of Swiss franc mortgages convertion may prevent some of them from paying out dividends for 2015, the deputy head of state financial regulator said.
"There will be banks, which will not be able to pay out dividends (for 2015 due to this measures)," Wojciech Kwasniak told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Manuel Assis Da Silva has been appointed as executive director
* Shenzhen Sungang China Resources Land Development Co. and China Resources Ng Fung Meat Products entered into a compensation agreement