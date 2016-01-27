WARSAW Jan 27 Poland's presidential draft bill on converting foreign exchange loans into zlotys, presented earlier this month, should be changed if it proves too costly for lenders, with costs exceeding the sectors' annual profit, a Polish minister said on Wednesday.

"If it turns out that the costs of the ... bill are high, significantly exceeding the banks' profits from the previous year, then one will have to introduce gradual solutions, or modify the current ones," Minister in the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Henryk Kowalczyk told broadcaster TVN24 BiS.

Analysts estimate that the Polish banking sector's net profit stood at 12 billion zlotys ($2.92 billion) in 2015.

The draft bill assumes saddling lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys, a move critics say could undermine the health of what was until recently one of Europe's healthiest banking sectors. ($1 = 4.1055 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)