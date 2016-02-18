WARSAW Feb 18 Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that Swiss-franc loan conversion costs at around 40 billion zlotys ($10.14 billion) would prove a big threat for banks.

"If the initial calculations of around 40 billion zloty in losses prove true, this would be a big threat to the banking sector," Morawiecki told private radio RMF FM.

Last month, the president's office presented a draft law in January to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys.

According to the central bank, the proposal would cost local banks 44 billion zlotys ($11.2 billion), roughly four times the amount Polish banking sector earned in net profits last year as a whole. ($1 = 3.9467 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)