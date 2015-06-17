WARSAW, June 17 Treasury minister Andrzej Czerwinski, appointed earlier this week, said he supported the country's biggest insurer, state-controlled PZU's plans to buy back some of Poland's banks.

"Supporting banks to some extent, strengthening their position on our market in a context of the financial competition in Europe and in the world is a positive step," Czerwinski told radio TOK FM, referring to PZU's strategy.

PZU, eastern Europe's largest insurer, is buying up banking assets with the government's blessing under a plan to create a major home-grown bank that can challenge the local businesses of major foreign lenders.

Politicians are keen to see Poland's banks regain control of some of the banks in the country where almost 60 percent of banking assets belong to western European groups such as ING , Santander, or UniCredit.

Czerwinski, a member of parliament with centre-right Civic Platform party, became a minister overseeing the state's shares in companies as part of broader government reshuffle aimed at regaining voter's trust and avoid defeat in autumn elections. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)