WARSAW May 15 Polish presidential candidate
Andrzej Duda said on Friday that the country's banks should bear
the cost of helping borrowers with Swiss franc mortgages,
sparking another wave of uncertainty for lenders already hit by
record-low interest rates.
Several hundred thousand Poles took out Swiss franc
mortgages because they were expected to be cheaper than loans in
the local currency, but those expectations were turned on their
head when the Swiss central bank removal its cap on the franc's
value in January.
"This problem exists. This is a real problem for a big
number of people in Poland. It is a tragic issue and it has to
be resolved," election frontrunner Duda told mortgage borrowers
presenting him with a bill proposal aimed at easing their
plight.
Duda added that the situation is one in which Polish state
authorities should force banks to take responsibility at their
own cost.
It was not immediately clear whether Duda is suggesting a
conversion of loans into zlotys at a historical level, a
proposal that has already been suggested by the KNF regulator
but rejected by Poland's central bank as being too expensive for
lenders.
RELIEF PACKAGES
Polish lenders such as Bank Zachodni WBK, Bank
Millennium, PKO BP, mBank and Bank
BPH have offered a package of reliefs to mortgage
holders, though many borrowers will still struggle to meet their
higher repayments.
The Polish president has no direct say in the matter but
does choose one of the KNF's seven members as well as the head
of the central bank, who's term ends in 2016.
Duda won the first round of the presidential elections and a
poll published on Thursday gave him a lead over incumbent
Bronislaw Komorowski ahead of the second round on May 24.
Duda's comments on the Swiss franc problem may force
Komorowski to strike back and prompt the governing Civic
Platform party to offer relief to borrowers at banks' expense,
analysts say.
Earlier the government has not been intending to offer any
further measures to help FX loan holders, according to sources.
Andrzej Jakubiak, the head of the KNF, has estimated the
cost of the regulator's proposed solution at 1.2 billion zlotys
($337.59 million) a year.
With a 20-year maturity on some of the mortgages, that could
eventually add up to about 25 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.5546 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)