WARSAW May 27 Poland's Bank Association (ZBP) said on Wednesday that lenders will spend 800 million zlotys ($211 million) this year to aid Polish mortgage borrowers, especially those with Swiss franc-denominated loans hit by that currency's surge.

In its proposal, the association said that banks decided to create special funds to help mortgage holders if the franc strengthened beyond a certain level.

The offer is directed to borrowers with below-average income and limited apartment or home space.

($1 = 3.7904 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by John Stonestreet)