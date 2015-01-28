BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
WARSAW Jan 28 Poland's economy ministry proposed on Wednesday that banks operating in Poland help holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages by capping their exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.
In a statement, the ministry said its proposals included limiting the scale of exchange rate fluctuations to, for example, 15 percent within a year, 40 percent over five consecutive years, and 100 percent over a mortgage's lifetime.
The ministry proposed that in the event the Swiss franc strengthens further, borrowers should be given a repayment holiday of up to three years. It suggested borrowers be allowed to covert their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into Polish zlotys at the central bank exchange rate on the day they convert.
The ministry statement, issued to reporters before a news conference by Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski, said banks should make provisions for increased exchange rate risk. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.