* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
WARSAW May 15 Poles, who took out out mortgages in Swiss francs, may feel safe as the president expects that talks of the banking lobby and the financial regulator will lead to solutions beneficial to all sides, a presidential adviser said on Friday.
"People with loans in Swiss francs may feel safe," Olgierd Dziekonski told reporters. "The issue of government intervention will become pertinent when there will be a need to change the law."
Dziekonski also said that President Bronislaw Komorowski expects that talks between the banking lobby ZBP and financial regulator KNF will produce draft solutions to the Swiss franc loans problem at the end of May. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by government contractor Leidos Inc to fend off an investor lawsuit alleging it omitted and misstated key information in securities filings over its role in a troubled New York City payroll contract.