* Pekao Q4 results due Feb 9, before market open * Net profit seen rising on negative one-off a year ago * Net profit seen at 483 mln zlotys in Q4 WARSAW, Feb 3 Bank Pekao SA is expected to post a 10-percent year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter net profit due to a statistical effect, but in quarter-on-quarter terms the profit likely fell due to higher costs, analysts said. Pekao is expected to report a bottom line of 483 million zlotys ($120.72 million) in the fourth quarter, according to an average estimate of nine banks and brokerages. "The story of Pekao is similar to other banks - huge costs in the fourth quarter of 2015 caused the year-on-year profit to rise. So I would focus on the quarterly change," Michal Sobolewski, an analyst with BOS brokerage said. In the fourth quarter of 2015 Pekao was forced to contribute around 250 million zlotys to bank guarantee funds after the collapse of one of the smallest banks in the sector, SK Bank. Banks have to help to refund deposits of bankrupt banks via the bank guarantee funds, according to Polish law. In comparison with the third quarter of 2016, Pekao suffered a seven-percent net profit fall, because of a seasonal rise in costs, analysts said. "Pekao results are usually in line with expectations so I wouldn't expect a surprise this time. The most important thing is whether new owners introduced changes in the bank or not. And details about the dividend, of course," Sobolewski said. Pekao used to be a unit of UniCredit, but in December last year state-run insurer PZU and the PFR fund agreed to buy a 32.8-percent controlling stake in the bank and other assets for 2.54 billion euros ($2.73 billion). The forecasts would put Pekao's net profit for the whole 2016 year at 2.27 billion zlotys. The following table summarises market forecasts for Pekao. (Figures in millions of zlotys unless stated). FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016 ============================================================== Net Profit Net Interest Net Fee Net Income Income provisions ============================================================== Average 483 1117 495 135 Median 484 1117 495 134 Lowest 451 1105 490 127 Highest 521 1131 500 142 No. of f'casts 9 9 9 9 Q4 2015 438 1061 504 119 Q3 2016 521 1117 490 141 Forecasts provided by: DM BOS, Erste Securities, Haitong IB, DM Trigon, Ipopema Securities, Citigroup, Wood & Co., DM BZ WBK, and PKO BP. ($1 = 4.0010 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)