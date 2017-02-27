* PKO Q4 results due March 6, before market open * Net profit seen rising by 37 pct to 610 mln zlotys * Profit rise connected to lower one-off costs WARSAW, Feb 27 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP is expected to post a 37-percent year-on-year rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, thanks to lower costs, a Reuters survey showed on Monday. The state-run PKO BP is seen posting a net profit of 610 million zlotys ($150.05 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the average forecast of 12 analysts. In the last quarter of 2015 PKO paid 338 million zlotys to the bank guarantee fund, after a collapse of the small lender in Wolomin, a town near Warsaw, and another 142 million zlotys to the creditors' support fund. The forecasts would put PKO's net profit for the whole year at 2.89 billion zlotys. The following table summarises market forecasts for PKO. (Figures in millions of zlotys unless stated). FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016 ============================================================== Net Profit Net Interest Net Fee Net Income Income provisions ============================================================== Average 610 2020 700 -421 Median 606 2017 704 -421 Lowest 590 2001 667 -444 Highest 646 2045 720 -401 No. of f'casts 12 12 12 12 Q4 2015 444 1856 694 -365 Q3 2016 769 1971 686 -419 Forecasts provided by: DM BOS, Erste Securities, Wood&Co., Citigroup, Vestor DM, Haitong IB, Trigon DM, Millennium DM, DM mBanku, Ipopema Securities, Pekao IB, and DM BZ WBK. ($1 = 4.0652 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)