* PKO Q3 results due Nov 7, before open * Pekao Q3 results due Nov 10, before open * Net profits seen falling due to bank tax WARSAW, Nov 2 PKO BP is expected to post a 10-percent year-on-year fall in its third-quarter net profit, while its main rival Bank Pekao may suffer a 21-percent fall, mainly due to a new bank tax, analysts said. State-run PKO BP, Poland's largest bank, is seen posting a net profit of 730 million zlotys ($187 million) in the third quarter, according to the average forecast of 11 analysts. UniCredit's Polish unit, Pekao, is expected to achieve a net result of 485 million zlotys, 21 percent less than a year ago, according to the average estimate of 12 experts. The forecasts would put PKO's and Pekao's net profits for the first nine months of the year at 2.24 billion zlotys and 1.75 billion zlotys respectively. The following table summarises market forecasts for PKO. (Figures in millions of zlotys unless stated). THIRD QUARTER OF 2016 ============================================================== Net Profit Net Interest Net Fee Net Income Income provisions ============================================================== Average 730 1966 680 -407 Median 732 1963 680 -410 Lowest 702 1949 667 -423 Highest 754 2005 695 -360 No. of f'casts 11 11 11 11 Q3 2015 815 1818 721 -362 Q2 2016 874 1909 667 -400 Forecasts provided by: DM BOS, Erste Securities, Haitong IB, DM Trigon, Millennium DM, Ipopema Securities, Citigroup, Raiffeisen Centrobank, and Deutsche Securities. The following table summarises market forecasts for Pekao. (Figures in millions of zlotys unless stated). THIRD QUARTER OF 2016 ============================================================== Net Profit Net Interest Net Fee Net Income Income provisions ============================================================== Average 485 1111 502 -133 Median 483 1108 503 -134 Lowest 467 1098 493 -145 Highest 513 1136 510 -129 No. of f'casts 12 12 12 12 Q3 2015 611 1048 508 -130 Q2 2016 691 1082 505 -131 Forecasts provided by: DM BZ WBK, DM BOS, Deutsche Securities, Erste Securities, Wood&Co., Haitong IB, Citigroup, Ipopema Securities, DM PKO BP, DM Trigon, Millennium DM, and DM mBank. ($1 = 3.8962 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)