* PKO Q1 results due May 22, before market open * Net profit seen down by 19 pct to 521 mln zlotys WARSAW, May 18 Poland's biggest bank PKO BP is expected to post a 19-percent year-on-year fall in its first-quarter net profit, mainly due to changes to the way contributions to guarantee fund are calculated, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The state-run PKO BP is seen posting a net profit of 521 million zlotys ($138.14 million) in the first quarter of 2017, a survey among 12 banks and brokerages showed. The following table summarises market forecasts for PKO. (Figures in millions of zloty unless stated). FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 ============================================================== Net Profit Net Interest Net Fee Net Income Income provisions ============================================================== Average 521 2034 708 -347 Median 529 2031 709 -417 Lowest 462 2017 685 -428 Highest 550 2076 733 -425 No. of f'casts 12 12 12 12 Q4 2016 593 2021 705 -421 Q1 2016 639 1853 635 -382 Forecasts provided by: DM BOS, Erste, Wood&Co., Citigroup, Haitong IB, Trigon DM, Millennium DM, DM mBanku, Ipopema Securities, Pekao IB, Raiffeisen, and DM BZ WBK. ($1 = 3.7714 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)