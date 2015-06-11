* CEO confirms wants to buy local GE and Raiffeisen units

* Swiss franc portfolios must be resolved for deals to go ahead

* PZU will also consider other acquisitions

By Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, June 11 The head of Polish insurer PZU confirmed the company was interested in buying the local banking units of Raiffeisen and GE, and said other lenders outside Poland's top five could be potential acquisition targets.

PZU, central Europe's biggest insurer which is controlled by the Polish government, said last month it had agreed to acquire a controlling stake in mid-sized bank Alior and wanted to build up a major bank in Poland.

In an interview with Reuters, PZU Chief Executive, Andrzej Klesyk, said the insurer was looking at acquiring Raiffeisen Polbank and GE's Polish business BPH, which are both for sale.

He declined to comment on a Reuters report that PZU had already submitted an offer for the Raiffeisen unit.

Asked about acquisitions beyond those two targets, Klesyk said: "I do not expect there would be any bank for sale when it comes to the top five banks, but counting from sixth place I do not want to exclude any scenario."

"Of course we will not buy all the banks that are for sale - it must make economic sense," he said in the interview, which was authorised for release on Thursday.

The emergence of a new, Polish-owned banking group could challenge the foreign lenders who dominate the domestic sector, among them Santander of Spain, Italy's Unicredit , and Germany's Commerzbank.

Asked whether, if the bank's immediate acquisition plans fell through, PZU would be interested in potential sales of Citigroup's Polish unit, the local business of Portugal's BCP, or Polish bank BOS, Klesyk said: "We will take a look at this process."

SWISS FRANC LOANS

Klesyk said Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolios held by both BPH and Raiffeisen Polbank would be the biggest problem in the acquisition process.

PZU would need to know in each case what the seller planned to do about the Swiss franc mortgages, and that the proposed solution would be acceptable to KNF, Poland's financial regulator, he said.

Swiss franc loans are viewed as a risk by Polish banks because a sharp rise in the franc's value this year made repayments more expensive, and politicians have said banks should foot the bill for a scheme to help borrowers.

Klesyk said he feared an "Orbanisation" of the Swiss franc issue, a reference to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who forced his country's banks to bay out hundreds of millions of euros in levies, penalties, and relief schemes for borrowers.

"There are ideas to convert loans at the price they were taken. This would mean that some banks would fall," Klesyk said.

"If this issue is not cleared up, we will not have the consolidation in the banking sector, because no sane man would buy banks with such baggage, or would buy them at giant discount," he said. ($1 = 3.6794 zlotys) (Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)