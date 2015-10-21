WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's financial watchdog gave its backing on Wednesday to a move by Raiffeisen Bank International to hive off Swiss franc loans in its Polish business, which could provide a signal for other banks to take similar action.

Wojciech Kwasniak, deputy chief of regulator KNF, was asked at an industry conference to comment on Raiffeisen's plan, he said that this was the right thing to do.

"This is proof of responsibility of the Raiffeisen Polbank owner," he said.

In Poland, mortgages denominated in Swiss francs have become a big issue ahead of a parliamentary election, which takes place on Sunday. A surge in the Swiss franc this year raised mortgage costs for around half a million Poles who took out such loans around a decade ago.

This has also affected Raiffeisen's plan to sell its Polish division Polbank, which has a portfolio of Swiss franc loans.

Raiffeisen's chief executive Karl Sevelda said this week Polbank's Swiss franc loans had become a burden and that a Spanish and a French bank had expressed an interest in buying Polbank but pulled out because of the loans.

Now Raiffeisen is preparing to break out Polbank's portfolio of franc-denominated loans as a separate legal entity so that it could sell the bank without it, Sevelda said.

Raiffeisen decided to sell its Polish business to help to boost its capital. In July, banking sources had said Polish insurer PZU, had offered a price below Polbank's book value. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)