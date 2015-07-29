WARSAW, July 29 Polish lenders are safe and resilient to any economic growth weakening, but the expected launch of a bank tax or restructuring Swiss franc-denominated mortgages pose a threat to the financial system's stability, central bank said in a report.

"The National Bank of Poland expects continuation of banking sector's profitability fall," it said on Wednesday, citing fall in net interest margin, and rising operating costs.

"The execution of election initiatives may turn out to be an additional factor," the bank also said.

Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice that leads opinion polls ahead of October general election plans to introduce a 0.39-percent bank asset tax and mulls converting FX mortgages at their historical rate.

"The factor that may negatively influence the financial system's stability, especially the banking sector's one, as well as the economic growth may be the execution of the projects considered in the election campaign."