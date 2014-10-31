WARSAW Oct 31 The Polish banking sector's aggregated net profit rose in the third quarter by 22 percent year-on-year, helped by higher interest income and economic growth, data from regulator KNF showed on Friday.

Banks' net profit rose to 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.31 billion) and their joint net interest income increased by 12 percent to 9.7 billion zlotys, KNF said.

Two of Poland's 10 biggest banks, mBank, which is owned by Germany's Commerzbank, and Millennium , owned by Portugal's BCP have already presented their results. They booked earnings growth in line with forecasts.

The three biggest Polish banks, state-controlled PKO , Santander's BZ WBK, and UniCredit's Polish arm Pekao, are due to publish results over the next two weeks. (1 US dollar = 3.3690 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)