WARSAW Oct 31 The Polish banking sector's
aggregated net profit rose in the third quarter by 22 percent
year-on-year, helped by higher interest income and economic
growth, data from regulator KNF showed on Friday.
Banks' net profit rose to 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.31 billion)
and their joint net interest income increased by 12 percent to
9.7 billion zlotys, KNF said.
Two of Poland's 10 biggest banks, mBank, which is
owned by Germany's Commerzbank, and Millennium
, owned by Portugal's BCP have already
presented their results. They booked earnings growth in line
with forecasts.
The three biggest Polish banks, state-controlled PKO
, Santander's BZ WBK, and UniCredit's
Polish arm Pekao, are due to publish results
over the next two weeks.
(1 US dollar = 3.3690 Polish zloty)
