WARSAW Oct 31 The Polish banking sector's
aggregated net profit fell in the fourth quarter by almost 3
percent year-on-year, as lower interest rates and credit card
fees squeezed margins, data from regulator KNF showed on Monday.
The local banks' net profit fell to 3.26 billion zlotys
($882 million), KNF said.
Three of Poland's top 10 banks: mBank, owned by
German Commerzbank, Millennium, owned by
Portugal's BCP, and BZ WBK, controlled by
Santander , have already presented their
results.
Two of them booked earnings above forecasts, one came in
below analysts' estimates. Their net profit fell by almost 8
percent on average.
The two biggest Polish banks, state-controlled PKO,
and UniCredit's Polish arm Pekao, are due to
publish results over the next two months.
($1 = 3.6958 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)