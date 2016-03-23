WARSAW, March 23 Polish banks expect their net
profits to fall by 9.6 percent in 2016 because of higher costs
and a newly imposed bank tax, the KNF financial sector watchdog
said in a report on Wednesday.
Last year aggregated net profit of Polish banks, which are
60 percent owned by foreign institutions such as UniCredit
, Santander and Commerzbank, fell
by almost 18 percent to 11.5 billion zlotys ($3.02 billion).
Polish lenders are grappling with record-low interest rates,
increased payments to bank guarantee and creditors' support
funds, as well as the bank tax aimed at helping the ruling
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party to finance its broad
social spending agenda.
The parliamentary bill to impose the tax, which came into
effect last month, said the levy would raise 4.4 billion zlotys
($1.15 billion) a year from the Polish banking sector.
Last year Polish listed banks lost almost a quarter of their
market value on lower profit expectations and concerns over a
proposal by President Andrzej Duda, a close PiS ally, that Swiss
franc-denominated loans be converted into zlotys at the lenders'
expense.
The KNF says that implementation of the conversion would
cost the banks 67 bln zlotys.
($1 = 3.8101 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)