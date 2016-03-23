WARSAW, March 23 Polish banks expect their net profits to fall by 9.6 percent in 2016 because of higher costs and a newly imposed bank tax, the KNF financial sector watchdog said in a report on Wednesday.

Last year aggregated net profit of Polish banks, which are 60 percent owned by foreign institutions such as UniCredit , Santander and Commerzbank, fell by almost 18 percent to 11.5 billion zlotys ($3.02 billion).

Polish lenders are grappling with record-low interest rates, increased payments to bank guarantee and creditors' support funds, as well as the bank tax aimed at helping the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party to finance its broad social spending agenda.

The parliamentary bill to impose the tax, which came into effect last month, said the levy would raise 4.4 billion zlotys ($1.15 billion) a year from the Polish banking sector.

Last year Polish listed banks lost almost a quarter of their market value on lower profit expectations and concerns over a proposal by President Andrzej Duda, a close PiS ally, that Swiss franc-denominated loans be converted into zlotys at the lenders' expense.

The KNF says that implementation of the conversion would cost the banks 67 bln zlotys. ($1 = 3.8101 zlotys)

