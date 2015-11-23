(recasts with Finance Ministry comment)

WARSAW Nov 23 Poland's finance minister said on Monday he would look into decisions taken by the country's KNF banking regulator relating to SK Bank, which is the subject of a bankruptcy filing.

"Any bank's bankruptcy raises interest in public opinion. This is why the Finance Ministry will check whether KNF's actions in the last years were adequate to SK Bank's financial situation," Pawel Szalamacha was quoted as saying by the PAP news agency.

KNF said on Saturday it saw a need for SK Bank to file for bankruptcy and on Monday submitted the filing.

Shares in Poland's biggest banks such as BZ WBK fell by up to 4.3 percent on Monday, as investors anticipated lenders having to pay up for SK Bank's state-guaranteed deposits.

A banking source told Reuters earlier on Monday that lenders already had funds allocated to meet such costs.

"Banks have set aside money for such payments in a dedicated fund, and they hold these money in their pockets," the source said, without giving details of the amount involved. "They will have to pay for SK Bank deposits already this week."

The Daily Rzeczpospolita newspaper said SK Bank held state-guaranteed deposits amounting to 2.05 billion zlotys ($514 million).

On top of that, the Bank Guarantee Fund board will meet this week to decide on the amount lenders will have to contribute next year to the broader guarantee fund.

This year they paid 2.2 billion zlotys in total, while analysts had expected next year's fee may rise to 3.2 billion.

($1 = 3.9856 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter)