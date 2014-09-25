WARSAW, Sept 25 Polish banks should maintain their strong capital base and some of them should increase their capital given the risks accumulated in balance sheets and economic uncertainty, supervisor KNF said on Wednesday.

In a report on the first half of 2014, KNF said Poland's banking sector Tier I capital ratio reached 14.1 percent, significantly above new European requirements.

"Despite the good current situation, keeping a strong capital base is recommended, and in case of some banks strengthening of capital is recommended, which results from the level of risk accumulated in banks' balances," KNF said.

KNF said banks with a Tier I ratio lower than 9 percent accounted for 6.2 percent of total banking sector assets.

It also cited economic uncertainty and the fact that some creditors were bringing legal cases against banks.

Thousands of Polish home-buyers took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in the years before 2008, only to see the value of the franc soar and the value of their home fall when the global financial crisis took hold.

Many of these creditors are now suing their banks for damages. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)