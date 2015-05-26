(Adds background, context and further quotes)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW May 26 Poland's Bank Association said it will propose on Wednesday a way to deal with the Swiss franc-denominated mortgages weighing on borrowers, but it will not include converting them at an old exchange rate that would punish banks and the economy.

About 550,000 Poles hold Swiss franc mortgages, accounting for about 40 percent of all mortgage lending, most taken out before the 2008 global financial crisis to benefit from low Swiss interest rates.

These have become much more expensive to service since the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc's exchange rate in January, allowing the currency to surge against most of its peers.

Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz, head of Poland's Bank Association, told Reuters on Tuesday that he will present on Wednesday a package including a proposal to create a fund to help borrowers with temporary debt-servicing problems.

"The association does not propose a conversion at a historical level, because it would be unbearable for the economy and for the banking system," Pietraszkiewicz added.

Andrzej Duda, who won Poland's presidential election on Sunday, has proposed among other things converting Swiss-franc denominated loans into zlotys at an earlier exchange rate at the expense of lenders.

The head of the KNF, the country's financial regulator, has also proposed such a conversion and estimated it would cost around 25 billion zlotys ($6.6 billion). This idea has already been rejected by lenders.

Poles held Swiss franc-denominated credits worth a combined 144 billion zlotys at the end of March, according to the Rzeczpospolita daily.

Central bank chief Marek Belka has said the KNF conversion plan would be fatal for lenders and would deprive the central bank of a great chunk of its currency reserves.

Polish bank shares fell on Monday and again on Tuesday.

Analysts cited Duda's victory on Sunday and his conversion proposal and plan to impose a tax on banks' assets that may cost 6 billion zlotys or 37 percent of banks' yearly profits.

Duda, the candidate of the main opposition Law and Justice party, will be able to appoint a new central bank chief next year. His party may also win in autumn general elections according to opinion polls. ($1 = 3.7830 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)