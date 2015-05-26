BRIEF-Papa John's announces opening in Casablanca, Morocco
* Papa John's continues international expansion, announces opening in Casablanca, Morocco
WARSAW May 26 Poland's Bank Association head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz said on Tuesday he will present on Wednesday a package of solutions for the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, which does not include converting them into the zloty at a historical level.
"We want to propose a bill with a ... fund that will support all mortgage holders (regardless of the credit currency) that periodically have problems with servicing their commitments," Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters.
"The association does not propose a conversion at a historical level, because it would be unbearable for the economy and for the banking system," he also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
March 27 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc named Louis L'Heureux head of financial sponsors for its leveraged finance division in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.