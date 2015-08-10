BRIEF-Guotai Junan International Holdings says Gtja Securities Hk enters Hong Kong underwriting agreement
* Gtja Securities Hk entered into hong kong underwriting agreement with Guotai Junan Securities and others
WARSAW Aug 10 Poland's Swiss franc mortgage conversion bill, if implemented in its current form, may cost PKO BP, the country's largest lender, up to 3 billion zlotys ($783 million), a senior banking source told Reuters on Monday.
"In the worst case scenario, the cost for PKO would be 3 billion zlotys, or up to 3 billion," a source said under a condition on anonymity.
Last week, Polish parliament's lower chamber passed a law allowing some Swiss franc mortgage holders to convert their loans into zlotys, mostly at the lenders' expense.
Analysts estimate the cost for banks would be $5 billion.
($1 = 3.8331 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016