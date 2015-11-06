WARSAW Nov 6 The Polish president's office said
on Friday it has not reached an agreement with Swiss franc
borrowers on the shape of a Swiss franc loans conversion draft
law, but banks should bear between 50 and 90 percent of the cost
of conversion.
Maciej Lopinski, secretary of state in the president's
office, told a news conference that President Andrzej Duda
believes it would be equitable if banks bore between 50 and 90
percent of the cost of conversion of Swiss franc-denominated
mortgages into zlotys at historical rates.
Lopinski also said that the law allowing conversion should
not put at a disadvantage people who took out loans in zlotys
and had paid higher interest rates over the years.
(Reporting by Karol Witenberg; Writing by Marcin Goettig;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)