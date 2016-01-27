WARSAW Jan 27 Polish banks have no grounds to
raise their fees after the new conservative government imposed a
bank tax on the sector, Poland's finance minister said on
Wednesday.
Poland's ruling party has summoned top bank executives to
explain recent fee increases across the sector, warning that
they could be acting illegally if they are passing on the cost
of the planned bank asset tax.
Asked if it made sense to summon the executives, Poland's
Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha told reporters: "Of course it
does make sense, because the banks are hiking fees even though
they have no grounds to do so."
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary)