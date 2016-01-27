WARSAW Jan 27 Polish banks have no grounds to raise their fees after the new conservative government imposed a bank tax on the sector, Poland's finance minister said on Wednesday.

Poland's ruling party has summoned top bank executives to explain recent fee increases across the sector, warning that they could be acting illegally if they are passing on the cost of the planned bank asset tax.

Asked if it made sense to summon the executives, Poland's Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha told reporters: "Of course it does make sense, because the banks are hiking fees even though they have no grounds to do so." (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary)