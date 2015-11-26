* New government plans extra tax on banks, supermarkets

* Forecast exceeds figure bank industry had expected

* Follows levy to cover failure of SK Bank (Adds more quotes, background, market reaction and comment)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Nov 26 Poland's new finance minister said a planned tax on banks would raise up to 6.5 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) a year, higher than expected and adding to the pressure on a sector having to pay for the failure of a lender this week.

Shares of three of Poland's five biggest banks fell on Thursday as the new estimate, which was more than one billion zlotys higher than anticipated, worried investors.

The tax is another blow for lenders ordered to pay at least 1.4 billion zlotys to cover the failure of one of the smallest players in the sector, SK Bank.

"When it comes to the bank tax and supermarket tax ... work is well advanced. Regarding this first tax we are talking about 6.0-6.5 billion zlotys at the rate of 0.39 percent of balance sheet," Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha told private radio Wnet.

Poland's new government created by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party will increase spending by an estimated 45 billion zlotys, or the equivalent of its 2015 budget deficit, according to analysts who have added up the cost of politicians' promises.

PiS wants to finance its plans thorough new levies and better tax collection. The aim is to support the poorer part of a society that feels its fast growing wealth is not equally distributed.

FOREIGN OWNERS

Poland's banking sector is 70 percent foreign owned by companies such as Santander, UniCredit, Commerzbank and ING.

The supermarket sector, which faces a tax bill of up to 3 billion zlotys, also features a number of foreign owners.

The banks have been under pressure for more than a year now, as record-low interest rates ate into profits, while the bank tax and planned Swiss franc-denominated loan conversions concerned investors as they entail big costs.

Critics say that imposing new levies on banks or supermarkets will backfire as lenders and shops will pass the costs on to customers.

Poland's finance minister said on Thursday he expects state-run banks such as Poland's leading lender PKO BP, and its small peers BOS and Bank Pocztowy, to deter others from such a move by keeping their prices unchanged.

However, some analysts said that those state-run lenders might struggle to absorb the levy.

"I would be cautions in anticipating that the competition form state-run banks will force others not to pass the tax cost on to clients," Kamil Stolarski, an analyst with Haitong Bank in Warsaw said.

"BOS is already reporting results close to zero and lacks capital, Pocztowy needs capital, while PKO, because of capital limitations, is growing slower than the market," he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Keith Weir)